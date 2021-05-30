This Miles Teller Got Punched In The Face Story Just Took A Major Turn

A few days ago, headlines were busy sharing a feel-good trip between pals and former Spectacular Now co-stars Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller and their respective partners Aaron Rodgers and Keleigh Sperry. In the middle of this trip; however, reports broke that Miles Teller had been punched in the face. Now further details are breaking about why he got punched in the face and some information isn’t totally lining up.
After reports broke indicating Miles Teller had, in fact, been punched in the face while on vacation with his wife in Hawaii, a story from TMZ claimed Teller may have been punched in the face over money. Specifically, that outlet made a connection between one of the men who reportedly punched Teller and a wedding planner who had worked with Teller and Keleigh Sperry to plan their dream wedding in Hawaii back in 2019.
That report claims there was a dispute over money allegedly not paid on the tab when the famous couples said their “I do’s” a couple of years ago. A lawyer related to the incident told the outlet:
It is my understanding that the altercation was a dispute over money pertaining to the couple's wedding. We are currently evaluating my clients' legal claims that may exist surrounding the incident, statements made about the incident and the parties previous business dealings.
But not so fast.
What Miles Teller’s Wife Says Happened During Punching Incident In Maui
After the money-related report broke, Miles Tellers’ wife took to her social media (as did pal Shailene Woodley, who shared the same message) to note that the story rolling around about money is not an accurate reflection of what happened.
The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false. Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.
The Top Gun: Maverick star actually shared his take about what he says happened after a viral tweet from announcer and analyst Pat McAfee poked fun at the incident.
So, according to the famous couple, what other outlets broke is not accurate to exactly what happened. Police are currently investigating the incident, but we do know some facts related to the case.
What We Do Know About Miles Teller’s Punching Incident
On Wednesday, Miles Teller was at Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui with his wife when he headed to the bathroom. An exchange of some sort took place in the bathroom in which Teller was punched in the face. The exchange moved out of the bathroom afterward and there is footage of Teller chirping while being held back at the establishment. Why the punching happened currently seems to be unclear, with a police officer telling People:
Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time.
Outside of the punching incident, the two famous couples seemed to be having a fun time. In fact, Sperry had several other posts from activities the couples were doing together on their Hawaii trip.
In general, Miles Teller has said life is a lot “less stressful” since he married partner Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii. He told Men’s Health in 2020 that Sperry kept him calm, also noting that having a partner who is there all the time has been great for his mental health.
Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there
Hopefully, now that it’s all over, they can get back to chillaxing before the industry really gets back on a roll again. Miles Teller hasn't had much coming together over the last year (his new movie Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise got pushed back until the fall). But he's already filmed the upcoming Flag Day and he has a slew of other projects in the works right now, so life will likely be getting really busy really fast. In the meantime, we'll keep you updated if any more news related to this particular story breaks.