This Miles Teller Got Punched In The Face Story Just Took A Major Turn

Hopefully, now that it’s all over, they can get back to chillaxing before the industry really gets back on a roll again. Miles Teller hasn't had much coming together over the last year (his new movie Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise got pushed back until the fall). But he's already filmed the upcoming Flag Day and he has a slew of other projects in the works right now, so life will likely be getting really busy really fast. In the meantime, we'll keep you updated if any more news related to this particular story breaks.