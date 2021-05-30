Looks Like Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder May Have Finally Wrapped

Chris Hemsworth is poised to put on another fantastic performance as Thor. Ragnarok really unlocked the God of Thunder and all of Chris Hemsworth’s talents, making Thor a standout in the MCU. Hemsworth was recently photographed on multiple occasions. In one case, he was looking ripped with his son and, in another, he seemed to be whipping Fat Thor into shape. We last saw Thor, still out of shape, wondering what's next after the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, and we can’t wait to see what the character has been up to since then.