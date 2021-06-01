Apparently Mortal Kombat Performed Better Than Expected On HBO Max, According To Executive

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Video game movies have had a checkered past, but the subgenre recently had some much-needed wins. The last of these projects was Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which hit theaters and HBO Max in April. And it turns out the R-rated action movie actually performed better on the streaming service than expected, according to one Warner Bros. executive.