One Thing About Being An Avenger That Makes Anthony Mackie A Little Nervous

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and Anthony Mackie has been in on the action since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While his character Sam Wilson recently became the new Cap, Mackie explained why being an Avenger sometimes makes him nervous.
Given how much of a sensation the MCU is, becoming a hero and full blown Avenger seems like a dream job. Anthony Mackie has expressed interest in playing Sam Wilson/ Captain America for the foreseeable future, but also recently spoke of the downside of such a major gig. Mackie opened up about the temptation to become complacent given the steady work, saying:
I’m 21 years in. I got nervous by the idea of becoming complacent with the business. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re an Avenger. You can show up, say your lines and go to Jamaica for a week!’ You get to a point where the work isn’t as fun or it isn’t as important as the press and the recognition or Instagram and I’ve been trying to get back to the point of being aware of who Anthony Mackie was when he first got in the business.
This makes a great deal of sense. Anthony Mackie is guaranteed employment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the acclaimed actor wants to make sure he’s still challenging himself and doing as his younger self would. Sounds like a solid way to remain down to earth and busy to me.
Anthony Mackie’s comments to Golden Derby offers a peek behind the curtain at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The newly crowned Captain America is no doubt going to have a major role in Phase Four and beyond, but Mackie also wants to remain connected to his humble roots. It should be interesting to see which project he lands on as a result, while also balancing his Marvel responsibilities.
MCU fans can re-watch Anthony Mackie’s time in the MCU including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Before Anthony Mackie first took flight as Marvel’s Falcon, he already had a celebrated film career. In fact, Mackie is one of the few heroes who wasn’t required to audition for his role. His filmography includes notable roles in acclaimed films like 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, We Are Marshall, and The Hurt Locker. Mackie’s resume is no joke, so it’ll be interesting to see what comes next for the 42 year-old actor.
Of course, Marvel fans are also eager to see Anthony Mackie return to the big screen in the newly announced Captain America 4 movie. Mackie proved how awesome he could be with the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and it’s awesome to see how his signature wings factor into battle.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th, 2021. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.