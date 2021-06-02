Some People Are Out On Disney World Vacations In 2021– But Not For The Reason You Might Think

The theme park industry was hit hard by the global pandemic to say the least. Walt Disney World and other parks were shut down for months, and when they reopened, it was under new conditions that greatly limited what the parks were able to offer. While things are certainly trending in a positive direction, it's unclear exactly when things will be "back to normal" from a park perspective. And even when that does happen, it's too be expected that many might still be apprehensive about going out in crowds that size. But while there are certainly some that are putting off trips to Walt Disney World due to safety concerns, the biggest factor preventing trips is a much more "normal" consideration, price.