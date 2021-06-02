Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Benedict Cumberbatch’s Reaction To WandaVision Ahead Of Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After an extended wait, Phase Four of the MCU officially kicked off with WandaVision on Disney+. The genre-bending project allowed Elizabeth Olsen’s signature character to finally step into the spotlight, becoming Scarlet Witch ahead of her appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Olsen recently revealed Benedict Cumberbatch’s reaction to her character arc ahead of filming together for the big screen sequel.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently wrapped principal photography across the pond, with director Sam Raimi managing to get the movie in the can without any spoilers leaking. Fans can’t wait to catch back up with Wanda after her transformation, and Elizabeth Olsen recently shared Benedict Cumberbatch’s response, saying:
He had really positive things to say about how the show ended up. They showed it to him, I think, before it all aired. I didn’t really know what was happening in Doctor Strange until just before we got back to shooting [the film] during the pandemic in September. That was my first time getting to hear my role. And I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t be able to change certain things in WandaVision in order to support what’s going to happen in Doctor Strange. For any actor, that lack of control can be tough. But he said it is really this perfect journey that you watch her go through, in order to be invested in Doctor Strange, too. So that made me feel good, because I do feel that way myself. I feel we’ve managed to make it make a lot of sense.
While Marvel is known for its tight security, it looks like Benedict Cumberbatch got to watch WandaVision play out before the rest of us. This was no doubt crucial to nailing down his new relationship with Wanda, and understanding the official MCU lore of the Scarlet Witch.
Elizabeth Olsen’s comments to Rolling Stone shows what it’s really like working in the MCU, especially through the WandaVision star’s perspective. Olsen wrapped filming the Disney+ show, and immediately traveled to the U.K. to begin work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What’s more, she lived through multiple lockdowns between both productions.
While WandaVision didn’t feature a cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch, the Sorcerer Supreme was name dropped when revealing that the Scarlet Witch is an even more powerful entity. It should make their dynamic in Doctor Strange 2, which sounds like it has the potential to be the most terrifying MCU entry yet.
In the same interview, Elizabeth Olsen went on to explain the new sense of ownership she feels over her signature Marvel character. Despite playing Wanda for years, it seems her Disney+ series really helped feel ownership over Scarlet Witch ahead of filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As she put it,
WandaVision also made me feel more confident playing her. Working on Doctor Strange immediately after, I just feel like my instincts are right. It feels the way you want to feel all the time, which is kind of hard when you have such little screen time and everything that’s happening not on the page is in your head and not in the writer’s head. But what was really satisfying with this whole project was when Jac [Schaeffer] was pitching it to me, it was as if the answers that I had in my head just as an actress somehow magically made it to her brain without me having to verbalize them to her.
Clearly Wanda is an important player in Phase Four, and it should be interesting to see how she factors into the greater MCU. With OG heroes like Iron Man and Steve Rogers in the rear view, the time has come for other heroes like Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch to have a great focus.
Anticipation is steadily building for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially with visionary filmmaker Sam Raimi behind the camera. The movie’s title seems to tease big changes for the MCU, and fans are also eager to meet new hero America Chavez aka Miss America.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.