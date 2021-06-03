Avengers Campus Review: Disneyland's Newest Addition Is A Marvel Fan's Dream Come True

And yes, you get to fire webs at rampaging spider-bots, and you feel just like Spider-Man. The first time I started shooting webs I started giggling like a loon. Any fan of Spider-Man is going to absolutely be thrilled with the experience. Everything within the 3D environment is interactive. You can shoot spider-bots all you want but it's much more fun to shoot a crate covered in spider-bots and then pull them toward you, sending them all flying. There's so much on the screen at any one time that it will take riders multiple rides to see all the details and easter eggs and to figure out all the various tricks.