We Rode Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure At Disneyland And Learned Four Things You Need To Know

WEB-SLINGERS will take you through multiple scenes to find the spider-bots, and each one has a different Marvel connection. The idea is that the spider-bots get loose in Avengers Campus, so there are areas dedicated to Ant-Man, as well as Taneleer Tivan's fortress, because those characters can be found throughout Avengers Campus. Some easter eggs might be obvious, others might only show themselves if you find them by interacting with the environment. If you're not worrying too much about your score, this could be another way to entertain yourself on WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.