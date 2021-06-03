Black Widow: Why David Harbour Was Leaking Set Photos To Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Security on blockbuster movies these days would seem to rival that of an intelligence agency. Leaks are just about the worst thing that could possibly happen, and so steps are taken to make sure that nobody accidentally says the wrong thing before a movie comes out. In the past we've seen various Marvel actors accidentally slip and give more away than they're supposed to. Mostly Tom Holland. However, it looks like David Harbour really broke the rules when he was filming Black Widow as the actor now admits to sending set photos to Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers.