Channing Tatum Is A Foul-Mouthed George Washington In Ridiculous Trailer For Netflix's America: The Motion Picture

This summer is set to see the release of a good number of animated features – including Luca, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and Spirit Untamed – but it is guaranteed that none of them will be as hyper bizarre as America: The Motion Picture. How do we know this? Because Netflix has not only just announced that it will be coming out at the end of this month, but have also released a spectacularly ridiculous trailer that you can scope out above.
As highlighted by this first look at the film, there is a hell of a lot of talent involved here. America: The Motion Picture is directed by Matt Thompson, best known for his work on the FX series Archer and is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are just a few weeks removed from celebrating the arrival of Mitchells vs. The Machines on Netflix. The list of stars providing the voices for our founding fathers includes Channing Tatum (at center stage as George Washington), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg. And it looks totally bonkers.
This is a project that has been in the works for quite a while now, having been first announced by Netflix back in March 2017, and it definitely looks like the project that we were promised back then: an R-rated, animated interpretation of American history and reflection on the founding of the United States. America: The Motion Picture is very clearly not going to be material that middle schoolers can study in advance of a test (I'm 99.9% sure that George Washington didn't fight on the battlefield with retractable swords on his arms), but it does appear as though it could be a chaotic, funny, and fucked up good time. As a big fan of Clone High and The LEGO Movie, I'm personally very excited to hear Will Forte voice Abraham Lincoln for a third time.
While normal studios typically launch trailers for their new movies a few months out from their release dates, that's not really a game that Netflix plays – which is good news if you watched this preview and are now super excited to see America: The Motion Picture. Instead of making you wait half a year for the film to arrive on the streaming service, you actually only have to wait less than four weeks. Set to come out just in time for the Independence Day holiday, you'll be able to catch the animated film starting on June 30. To see what else is coming up on Netflix between now and the end of December, be sure to check out our 2021 Netflix Movie Release Date schedule.