Channing Tatum Is A Foul-Mouthed George Washington In Ridiculous Trailer For Netflix's America: The Motion Picture

This is a project that has been in the works for quite a while now, having been first announced by Netflix back in March 2017, and it definitely looks like the project that we were promised back then: an R-rated, animated interpretation of American history and reflection on the founding of the United States. America: The Motion Picture is very clearly not going to be material that middle schoolers can study in advance of a test (I'm 99.9% sure that George Washington didn't fight on the battlefield with retractable swords on his arms), but it does appear as though it could be a chaotic, funny, and fucked up good time. As a big fan of Clone High and The LEGO Movie, I'm personally very excited to hear Will Forte voice Abraham Lincoln for a third time.