Fast And Furious’ Jordana Brewster On Paul Walker’s Continued Legacy In F9

F9 comes out domestically on June 25th, and the hype around the envelope-pushing action Fast franchise grows by the week. The film has been released in several international markets, and the stars were ecstatic as F9 crushes the worldwide box office. Fans of the franchise are excited for the return of Han, played by Sung Kang, who has some thoughts on the redemption of the man who “killed” him. The late Paul Walker continues to be a part of the fabric of the franchise, and Jordana Brewster has recently remarked on Paul Walker’s continued legacy in F9.