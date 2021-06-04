news

Black Widow’s Rachel Weisz Offers Details About New Marvel Character

Rachel Weisz in Black Widow
The release of Black Widow is almost here, and it is the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. Black Widow will be a deep dive into the history and character of Natasha Romanoff, and Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the difficulty of telling her story. Marvel’s return to theaters is almost upon us, and Black Widow star Florence Pugh is ready for it and all the press that comes with it. Now actress Rachel Weisz has now offered details about her new Marvel character.

Rachel Weisz is a part of the great cast of Black Widow and surely has a significant role to play in the upcoming film. Between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh’s character, it’s safe to say Rachel Weisz will be playing another deadly spy. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rachel Weisz offered up some details on her Black Widow character, telling Kimmel,

She is a Black Widow. She's been trained as a Black Widow spy, she's a highly-skilled spy and scientist. She runs kind of, well, a pig farm. That's where the family have met me [in the clip] at my scientific lab where I also keep pigs which I experiment on.

Rachel Weisz says that her character is indeed a Black Widow, highly trained and deadly just like Natasha Romanoff. Weisz’s character was trained in the same methods as Natasha and Florence Pugh’s characters were. Having three Black Widows in one film will be something behold, and fans will be able to get a sense of their history and see some intense action sequences.

Rachel Weisz also says her character is a highly skilled scientist who the audience will meet for the first time on her pig farm, where she runs experiments. This is an exciting reveal and adds an interesting wrinkle into the possibilities of her character and the story of Black Widow overall. Florence Pugh might have been tapped as the new Black Widow of the MCU, taking over for Scarlett Johansson, and it will be interesting to see their relationship and how they set up the transition in Black Widow.

Black Widow will be action-packed, and a new clip from the film shows Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh’s characters in a crazy car chase. Recently O-T Fagbenle has recently broken his silence on his mysterious Black Widow character. Stranger Things’ David Harbour, who is playing a big part in Black Widow, has admitted to leaking set photos to Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers. The cast is excited, the fans are excited, Black Widow can't get here soon enough.

A Disney CEO has defended Black Widow’s impending release on Disney+ alongside its theatrical release, and it looks like another upcoming MCU film will also be coming to Disney+. Black Widow is one of the most hyped movies of the summer and is shaping up to be an excellent excuse to get back into theaters and see it in all its MCU glory.

