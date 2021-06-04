Black Widow’s Rachel Weisz Offers Details About New Marvel Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The release of Black Widow is almost here, and it is the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. Black Widow will be a deep dive into the history and character of Natasha Romanoff, and Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the difficulty of telling her story. Marvel’s return to theaters is almost upon us, and Black Widow star Florence Pugh is ready for it and all the press that comes with it. Now actress Rachel Weisz has now offered details about her new Marvel character.