The Best Macaulay Culkin Movies And How To Watch Them

If someone were to walk up to you and ask: What are the best Macaulay Culkin movies, chances are you could spit off a few films without much hesitation. That’s because, for kids of a certain era, there are few, if any, faces as recognizable about Culkin. And for many of us, his iconic movies like Home Alone and My Girl will forever have a special place in our hearts no matter how much time goes by or how “mature” we pretend to be.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than taking a trip down memory lane with the soon-to-be American Horror Story star Macaulay Culkin. But finding all of his best movies is a task that’s easier said than done, whether it be streaming, through digital rentals, or good old fashioned physical media. To help all those eternal children of yesteryear, we’ve put together a list of the best Macaulay Culkin movies and where you can find them. Let’s dig in…