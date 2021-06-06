Sylvester Stallone Got A Cool Early Birthday Surprise And It Involves Rambo

Sylvester Stallone remains one of the busiest stars in Hollywood but, as of right now, the Rambo franchise is at a standstill. As of right now, there’s no indication as to whether or not another sequel will be made, but Stallone definitely doesn’t seem opposed to the idea. He’s previously hyped up the idea of more Rambo films and, based on the way the most recent installment ended, there’s nothing to say that another film couldn’t happen. Still, the actor seems to have other things on his plate, so there’s no telling if he even has the time right now.