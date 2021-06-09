Infinite Streaming: How To Watch The New Mark Wahlberg Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Not too long ago, we would turn to our local newspaper or wait for a TV spot to air to see when and where we can see the latest upcoming movies. But as technology has advanced and opened a seemingly endless corridor of options, figuring out the where, when, and how of the moviegoing experience has become quite a challenge. And such is the case for Infinite, the new Mark Wahlberg sci-fi adventure film from music video director-turned-filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, which premieres Thursday, June 10.
So, if you want to watch Infinite streaming, but you don’t know how to go about finding the trippy action flick about a man who discovers his hallucinations are more than just an undiagnosed psychological disorder, look no further because we have you more than covered…
Where To Watch Infinite Streaming
Starting Thursday, June 10, everyone with a Paramount+ subscription (no matter if it’s the full-priced and ad-free option or the new low-cost, ad-supported model) will be able to watch Infinite streaming and watch the book-to-movie adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel The Reincarnation Papers and follow along as Mark Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley realizes his hallucinations are memories from past lives. All you have to do is visit the Paramount+ app or website on the day of the film’s release, kick back, and press play.
Will Infinite Be In Theaters?
Throughout its production and even post-production work, it looked like Infinite was going take the standard release model and head to theaters, first in August 2020 and then May 28, 2021, before getting pushed back once more to September 24, 2021. But that all changed in May 2021, when Paramount announced that the new Mark Wahlberg movie was removed from the theatrical release calendar entirely and instead premiering three-and-a-half months early as a Paramount+ exclusive, per Deadline.
This means, no, Infinite will not be in theaters, but instead the same route Paramount took with The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run earlier in 2021: from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+.
Other Action Movies Coming To Paramount+ June 10
Once you finish Infinite on opening day, why not stick around and check out one, two, or 1,000 new movies that are being added to Paramount+’s extensive film library on June 10. Sticking with the action genre, the streaming service will be adding the likes of Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Red Dawn, Skyfall, The Avengers, Gemini Man, The Rhythm Section, and much, much more.
And this is just the beginning, as Paramount+ has announced the streaming platform plans on launching 2,500 popular movie titles by summer’s end, including the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Movie, which debuts August 20, the same day as theaters.
Infinite is just one of the many movies coming to streaming services and theaters throughout the busy summer 2021 movie season. If you want to know what else is coming out, check out CinemaBlend’s updated list of all the 2021 movie release dates so you don’t miss any of the on-screen action.