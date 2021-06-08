news

Will Shazam 2 Feature A Real Henry Cavill Superman Cameo? Here’s What The Director Said

Superman cameo in Shazam end credits

In the final moments of David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, fans get what could be called a half-cameo. Superman appears in the last shot of the movie, blowing the mind of Jack Dylan Grazer's Freddy Freeman, but rather than being Henry Cavill appearing as the Man of Steel, the character is only shown from the neck down. It's a cute moment that fans should appreciate – if not especially in light of the fact that the Kryptonian is definitely not going to be making a "full" appearance in the upcoming Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Being an active social media user, David F. Sandberg recently addressed some fan questions about the upcoming sequel on his personal Instagram account, and one of the queries was in regard to a potential Superman cameo in Shazam 2. The original post was written in Swedish, and so the Swedish filmmaker responded in kind – though in doing so simultaneously created a puzzle for followers who don't speak the language:

Ponysmasher Instagram Stories Superman in Shazam Wrath of the Gods

If you throw "Du kommer bli så besviken når du oversetter det har" into an internet translator, the result is:

You will be so disappointed when you translate this.

If we are arguing semantics, that's technically not a denial that Henry Cavill will make an appearance as Superman in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, but it's also not exactly a challenge to register what he's really saying here. Sorry, folks: it's not happening.

For what it's worth, the upcoming Shazam 2 is already working with an excellent ensemble cast, so it's unlikely that Superman's presence will be specifically missed. In addition to returning stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, and D.J. Cotrona, the upcoming sequel is also set to feature Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler – all three of them playing daughters of the god Atlas.

As for Henry Cavill's Superman, the future can be described as opaque. Fans just recently had the opportunity to watch the character in action a few months ago in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but at present there are no plans for him to appear in an upcoming DC Extended Universe title. Right now it appears that the Man of Tomorrow's next big screen appearance is in the hands of screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams, and signs are pointing to the project recasting the character with a black actor.

While we continue to wait for future news about Superman, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is moving right along. Following COVID-19 related delays, production on the sequel has begun, and Warner Bros. has scheduled it to be released on June 2, 2023.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Cruella’s Mark Strong Talks About Why It’s More Fun To Play The ‘Bad Guy’ In Movies news 5d Cruella’s Mark Strong Talks About Why It’s More Fun To Play The ‘Bad Guy’ In Movies Sarah El-Mahmoud
Shazam 2 Has Started Filming, See How Zachary Levi Celebrated news 7d Shazam 2 Has Started Filming, See How Zachary Levi Celebrated Adam Holmes
Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Still Dealing With The Witcher Season 2 Injury, At Least A Little Bit television 2w Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Still Dealing With The Witcher Season 2 Injury, At Least A Little Bit Adrienne Jones

Trending Movies

The Bachelorette: Were Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe The Right Replacements For Chris Harrison? TBD The Bachelorette: Were Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe The Right Replacements For Chris Harrison? Rating TBD
SNL Vet Bill Hader Has The Best Explanation For Not Being On Social Media TBD SNL Vet Bill Hader Has The Best Explanation For Not Being On Social Media Rating TBD
Think You Can Tell When Marvel Stars Are Wearing A Wig? Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly Says Not So Fast TBD Think You Can Tell When Marvel Stars Are Wearing A Wig? Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly Says Not So Fast Rating TBD
Millicent Simmonds: 5 Cool Things To Know About A Quiet Place Part II Actress TBD Millicent Simmonds: 5 Cool Things To Know About A Quiet Place Part II Actress Rating TBD
Joker’s Justin Theroux Addresses Rumor About Returning In The Sequel TBD Joker’s Justin Theroux Addresses Rumor About Returning In The Sequel Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information