Will Shazam 2 Feature A Real Henry Cavill Superman Cameo? Here’s What The Director Said

In the final moments of David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, fans get what could be called a half-cameo. Superman appears in the last shot of the movie, blowing the mind of Jack Dylan Grazer's Freddy Freeman, but rather than being Henry Cavill appearing as the Man of Steel, the character is only shown from the neck down. It's a cute moment that fans should appreciate – if not especially in light of the fact that the Kryptonian is definitely not going to be making a "full" appearance in the upcoming Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Being an active social media user, David F. Sandberg recently addressed some fan questions about the upcoming sequel on his personal Instagram account, and one of the queries was in regard to a potential Superman cameo in Shazam 2. The original post was written in Swedish, and so the Swedish filmmaker responded in kind – though in doing so simultaneously created a puzzle for followers who don't speak the language: