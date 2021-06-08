Matrix 4 Star Teases Physically Grueling Action Scenes In New Keanu Reeves Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nostalgia has proven itself as a powerful force in the entertainment industry, as moviegoers return to beloved properties via reboots or long-awaited sequels. Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4 is in the latter category, and fans can’t wait to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jack back into the action. There’s also a ton of newcomers joining the franchise, and actress Jessica Henwick is teasing some seriously grueling action sequences.