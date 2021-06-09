Netflix's Fear Street Trailer Promises Three Chilling Chapters To One Horrifying Story

Small towns have big secrets, or at least that’s what lots of books and movies have maintained in the stories they tell. That knowledge couldn’t be more true than in the world of author R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series, which is about to become a trilogy of horror that will haunt Netflix subscribers throughout the month of July. The latest trailer for co-writer/director Leigh Janiak keeps that promise, as more information has come to light on these three chilling chapters that make up one horrifying story.