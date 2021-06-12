John Cho's Best Movie And TV Performances, Ranked

I’m going to be honest with you. I don’t really watch a lot of TV. I’m more of a movie kind of guy myself. But if I do watch TV, then there’s a good chance that John Cho is on the show, since he’s one of my favorite actors. And here’s the thing. He’s the best of both worlds! Yes, I’m sure you’ve seen a few John Cho movies here or there, and some of them make this list. But when it comes to the actor, I really can’t decide what I prefer to see him as more—A movie star or a TV star. Either way, you’re guaranteed to get a quality performance.