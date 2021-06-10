Don’t Worry, Jurassic Park’s Original Stars Will Be ‘Big Characters’ In Jurassic World: Dominion

They are such big characters in the film. It's not a cameo. They're in the whole movie, so I think it'll be difficult to market the film without revealing them because they're all over it. I think that their roles are just as big as Chris and Bryce's are. So it's really a story that is two parallel lines that are getting closer and closer together until they collide. The thing that I could do that would show the most respect to these characters is put them on an adventure together and not just have them sit around. I don't want them commenting on what's going on. I want him to be in it. So that's what we did.