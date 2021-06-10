Why DC Writer Tim Sheridan Thinks 'It Would Be Madness' For Matt Reeves' The Batman Not To Draw From The Long Halloween

All that tells me is what I already knew, and I think what you already knew, The Long Halloween is a beloved classic that informs so much about not just Batman, but Gotham City and the world in which these characters that we’ve grown up with, the world they inhabit, it really fleshes it out for us. And as a filmmaker, if I’m making The Batman, I think it would be madness for Matt Reeves to not look to cues from The Long Halloween to tell his story. That’s just my opinion, so I hope that we get to see some cool stuff. I will say this though, I’m jealous of Matt Reeves that he is not going to have the kind of stuff I hear from some fans, which is ‘Why didn’t you do it exactly like it’s drawn or the way it’s done in the book?’, which is like, no one is going to say that Robert Pattinson needs to look like Tim Sale drew him.