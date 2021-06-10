Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Musical Tick, Tick… Boom! Trailer Features Andrew Garfield As RENT Scribe Jonathan Larson

Since this is just a teaser and not a full Tick, Tick... Boom! trailer, we don't get to hear much of Jonathan Larson's outstanding music. The generations of fans who love RENT will be treated to more of his signature pop/rock musical theater stylings, while also featuring lyrics that bounce between snark and poetry. The track the group sings along to in the opening scene of the teaser isn't normally in the stage musical, but is a cut titled called "Boho Days." But Lin-Manuel Miranda balances this out by giving us a taste of the show's most beloved song "Louder Than Words" in the final moments of the clip.