Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Musical Tick, Tick… Boom! Trailer Features Andrew Garfield As RENT Scribe Jonathan Larson

Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name after his award winning musical Hamilton became a global sensation. The writer-actor-producer has since taken on a multitude of impressive acting gigs including Mary Poppins Returns and His Dark Materials. Now Miranda is adding film director to his multihyphenate, helming the film adaption of the musical Tick, Tick... Boom! The movie is going to be heading straight to homes via Netflix, and the first footage is here, featuring Andrew Garfield as late RENT composer Jonathan Larson. Check it out above.

While RENT remains a beloved part of musical theater history, Tick, Tick... Boom! was also written by late composer Jonathan Larson. The story is autobiographical, revolving around a struggling musical theater writer trying to make it in New York City in 1990. The solo musical was given a fully staged production in 2001, years after the writer died in 1996. And now we'll get a movie version with Lin-Manuel Miranda behind the camera and featuring some killer talent.

This first footage from Tick, Tick... Boom! is limited, but shows the larger than life vision Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing to the upcoming movie musical. Originally we're introduced to Andrew Garfield's Jonathan Larson and his bohemian friends just trying to keep afloat in New York City at the end of the millennium. But eventually things start getting magical, with Garfield seeing visions of music staffs at the bottom of a pool.

Another particularly striking shot comes when Jonathan Larson is seemingly working a shift at his diner. Andrew Garfield raises his hands, as the entire front wall of the establishment fades away in front of him. While we don't have context for these shots, Lin-Manuel Miranda is clearly going to make Tick, Tick... Boom! into a visual treat. Plus, we haven't even gotten to the music.

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Since this is just a teaser and not a full Tick, Tick... Boom! trailer, we don't get to hear much of Jonathan Larson's outstanding music. The generations of fans who love RENT will be treated to more of his signature pop/rock musical theater stylings, while also featuring lyrics that bounce between snark and poetry. The track the group sings along to in the opening scene of the teaser isn't normally in the stage musical, but is a cut titled called "Boho Days." But Lin-Manuel Miranda balances this out by giving us a taste of the show's most beloved song "Louder Than Words" in the final moments of the clip.

As previously mentioned, Lin-Manuel Miranda has assembled a strong cast of actors to bring Tick, Tick... Boom! to life in film for the very first time. Aside from Andrew Garfield, familiar faces include Vanessa Hudgens, X-Men's Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, and original In the Heights star Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band). Bradley Whitford is also expected to appear as famous composer Stephen Sondheim.

Tick, Tick... Boom! will release in limited theaters and on Netflix this fall. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...BOOM!: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie
