No Big Deal, Just Florence Pugh Killing It With Stunt Work From The Set Of Black Widow

Black Widow arrives in theaters on July 9th, and it will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-awaited Phase 4 and the return to the big screen. Black Widow will mark the end of Scarlett Johansson’s tenure as Natasha Romanoff, who has been an integral part of the MCU. Florence Pugh is seemingly being positioned as the new Black Widow in waiting, and she is clearly fired up and ready for Marvel’s return to theaters. Black Widow will feature some insane stunts and action judging from recent clips. Now we have a behind-the-scenes look at Florence Pugh killing it with stunt work on the set of Black Widow.