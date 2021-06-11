Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Offers Blunt Reaction To Title Rumors

The Indiana Jones franchise wrote itself the absolute perfect sendoff when, at the end of the 1989 picture titled Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Indy (Harrison Ford) and his father (Sean Connery) rose off into the sunset, having completed the old man’s life-long quest. Only, the crew came back and made another movie. And it wasn’t very good. So they are trying again with an as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5, this time directed by Logan helmer James Mangold. There has been a flurry of social media activity surrounding the film as Mangold finally has begun filming. And for some reason, fans think they know the movie’s title, but Mangold’s here to tell them they are wrong: