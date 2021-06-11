Fast And Furious Director Explains How Vin Diesel Convinced Him To Return For F9

It’s interesting. When I left I thought that was it. I did everything I wanted to do. I give the studio and Vin all the credit, you know? While I was gone, I remember I was in the Star Trek editing room and I got a call from Vin. He wanted to talk about the state of Dom. I was like ‘Ok...cool’ but I’ve bowed out. He was kind of keeping track and talking about Dom’s evolution. It became very organic and the studio was always like ‘Hey man, you know if you ever feel like you want to come back --' and one day, I was on the way back home and was stopped by these Fast fans. They were talking to me about what they like and what they didn't like about the recent Fast movie. And I'm like ‘great, great, thank you.’ I haven't been a part of fast for a while now. Every single stop on my way home someone would stop me. Now, looking back, I think something happened because a couple of months after that, I woke up and had this idea of ‘wow’ there’s still something about family that we haven't explored. That became the inspiration for this final chapter. I called up Vin and the studio and said ‘Let's do it!’ It was very organic.