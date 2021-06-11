The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Has Seen James Gunn’s DC Movie, And His Reaction Has Us Crazy Excited

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Five years after the Suicide Squad make their theatrical debut, the officially-designated Task Force X will soon return to the big screen, this time under James Gunn’s creative vision. Among the many new characters the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker added to the team is Abner Krill, a.k.a. Polka-Dot Man, played by The Dark Knight and Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian. Although the public has a little under two months to go until they can see the R-rated The Suicide Squad, Dastmalchian has already seen the movie, and his reaction to it has us jazzed for its release.