As F9 Approaches, Tyrese Gibson Gets Candid About How Hard It's Been To Continue On Without Paul Walker

Tyrese Gibson says that Furious 7 was an incredibly tough experience. While he likely glad that the film was successful, the actor seems to have more sad memories than good ones because Paul Walker’s sudden death. This could be especially hard for him when considering that he and Walker were already having their typical fun on that set before his passing. Gibson concludes by saying that once Furious 7 came out, it was very painful to watch, and it’s not a film he has revisited since.