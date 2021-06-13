news

As F9 Approaches, Tyrese Gibson Gets Candid About How Hard It's Been To Continue On Without Paul Walker

Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson in 2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious 9 is gearing up for its domestic release and has already pushed past worldwide milestones, and franchise stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson couldn’t be happier. This was evidenced by them sending out a message, thanking fans around the world for their support. F9 will raise the stakes once again and, judging by the trailers, there will be even more cool stunts in this long-awaited installment. But as the film approaches, Gibson is also getting candid about how hard it’s been to continue on without late co-star Paul Walker.

After Paul Walker’s passing in 2013, the Fast franchise gave the actor and his character a proper send-off in an emotional tribute in 2015's Furious 7. Ultimately, he franchise has managed to keeping moving without Walker, who had been a central figure since the franchise's beginnings. Tyrese Gibson has never shied away from speaking about the void that Walker left and, while speaking with EW, he talked about the late performer and his feelings towards the franchise's seventh installment, saying:

I have more bad memories than good, because all of the fun and all of the magic that we had going before Paul Walker's untimely death, the trauma of losing him superseded all of that. Once Furious 7 came out, it was hard to watch. So I definitely don't have that one on repeat.

Tyrese Gibson says that Furious 7 was an incredibly tough experience. While he likely glad that the film was successful, the actor seems to have more sad memories than good ones because Paul Walker’s sudden death. This could be especially hard for him when considering that he and Walker were already having their typical fun on that set before his passing. Gibson concludes by saying that once Furious 7 came out, it was very painful to watch, and it’s not a film he has revisited since.

Tyrese Gibson and Paul Walker both starred in the second movie in the fast franchise, 2 Fast 2 Furious. Tyrese played Roman Pearce, an old friend of Paul Walker's Brian O’Conner. The John Singleton-directed sequel was a showcase for the duo and provided some of the most fun moments in the entire franchise. This was mainly due to the on-screen chemistry Gibson and Walker had.

Recently, Jordana Brewster also commented on Paul Walker’s continued legacy in F9 and shared a story about how Walker helped her through a major stunt. Paul Walker’s brother, who helped create the tribute and send-off in Furious 7, has also acknowledged his brother's continued impact on the franchise. With this,Tyrese Gibson and the rest of the Fast family are definitely keeping Walker's legacy alive in more ways than one.

F9 hits theaters on June 25th and promises to do everything the series does best. It'll be interesting to see how the story will pay tribute to Paul Walker's character in the new film, but, however it chooses to reference his Brian O'Conner, it’s sure to be memorable and respectful.

More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel Explains Importance Of Dom As A Father In F9 news 4d The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel Explains Importance Of Dom As A Father In F9 Mike Reyes
Ahead Of F9, Vin Diesel And Meadow Walker Share Sweet Messages About Paul Walker news 5d Ahead Of F9, Vin Diesel And Meadow Walker Share Sweet Messages About Paul Walker Mike Reyes
Chris Pratt Is All In On A Jurassic World/Fast And Furious Movie, Even Has A Wild Idea news 5d Chris Pratt Is All In On A Jurassic World/Fast And Furious Movie, Even Has A Wild Idea Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man 6
Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Miranda Cosgrove Reveals The OG iCarly Guest Star That Wowed Her The Most TBD Miranda Cosgrove Reveals The OG iCarly Guest Star That Wowed Her The Most Rating TBD
Rob Zombie's The Munsters Movie: Why I Actually Dig The Idea Of It TBD Rob Zombie's The Munsters Movie: Why I Actually Dig The Idea Of It Rating TBD
Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Comments Just Got A Little Weird As He Compares Netflix Show To A Happy Meal TBD Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Comments Just Got A Little Weird As He Compares Netflix Show To A Happy Meal Rating TBD
George Clooney Recalls How Batman And Robin's Flop Indirectly Led To Him Becoming A Movie Star TBD George Clooney Recalls How Batman And Robin's Flop Indirectly Led To Him Becoming A Movie Star Rating TBD
Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All TBD Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information