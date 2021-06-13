Ryan Reynolds Had An A+ Response After A Fan Claimed To Have Seen His Doppleganger

Fans who are used to his humor have a ton to look forward to, as Ryan Reynolds has a number of projects coming up very soon that showcase his wild personality. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is releasing to theaters in just a few days and is the sequel to the hilarious The Hitman’s Bodyguard. And if you’re looking for something even wilder, Free Guy finally drops into theaters this August and will once again see Reynolds both star and produce.