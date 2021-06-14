Someone Remade Toy Story 3’s Final Scene IRL, And Now I’m Emotional

New High School graduates are now starting their journey into adulthood, and one mom is marking this beginning in a pretty epic way. While most graduation pictures are either awkward, cookie cutter, or even cringey, Josiah Robles’ mom made sure his was memorable, and even nostalgic for thousands of other people who have seen them posted to his Twitter. By using the real-life toys from Toy Story, Mama Robles was able to recreate the final scene from Toy Story 3, as the toys appear to watch the new grad leave the toys behind as he heads to college. You can check out the adorably heartfelt post below: