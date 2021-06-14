news

Someone Remade Toy Story 3’s Final Scene IRL, And Now I’m Emotional

The toys of Toy Story
Available on Disney Plus ×

There’s nothing quite like a good throwback to a childhood favorite to get to the heart of a ‘90s kid, and anything Toy Story related is sure to do the trick. Sure Pixar’s Toy Story 3 didn’t come out until 2010, but millennials and even older generations had been waiting 15 years for the 3rd film, and that tearjerker of a final scene was well worth the wait. Although Toy Story doesn’t seem to be getting a live-action reboot like so many other childhood favorites, one mom did recreate Toy Story 3’s final scene IRL, and now I’m getting emotional.

New High School graduates are now starting their journey into adulthood, and one mom is marking this beginning in a pretty epic way. While most graduation pictures are either awkward, cookie cutter, or even cringey, Josiah Robles’ mom made sure his was memorable, and even nostalgic for thousands of other people who have seen them posted to his Twitter. By using the real-life toys from Toy Story, Mama Robles was able to recreate the final scene from Toy Story 3, as the toys appear to watch the new grad leave the toys behind as he heads to college. You can check out the adorably heartfelt post below:

Okay, you’ve got to admit that this picture hits pretty hard. Even if you aren’t a parent, chances are that you’re one of the many kids who grew up watching Toy Story. As an adult, Toy Story hits ten times as hard as we’ve all left behind those comforts of childhood and headed into the adult world (it’s not as fun, is it?) If you are a parent, though, this photo should pretty much dive bomb one's emotions.

It’s been over 10 years since Toy Story 3 was released and the final scene tugged at our heart strings. This mom held on to that scene until her own son was in Andy’s shoes, and made sure both she and her son had a lasting memory of the moment he accomplished graduation and headed onto a new part of his life.

As you can see in the picture where he is holding a university flag, Josiah Robles is headed to Baylor University in the Fall for the first part of the next stage in his life. It appears his graduation picture has caught the attention of Baylor, because they actually responded to the post with their own Tweet, welcoming him to his new Baylor family and acknowledging the emotional nature of the photo.

Baylor is, by far, not the only one to have “all the feels” from the photo. Josiah Robles’ Tweet has caught a lot of people’s attention and there are tons of comments saying how sad the photo is making them, whether they are themselves a mother with a child graduating college, or just a former child feeling nostalgic.

While it’s awesome (and a little sad) to have an excuse to relive our childhoods, it’s also insane to think that it’s been so long since Toy Story was released. It looks as if it’s not over and we’ll have something new to look forward to in the Toy Story universe, though, as Lightyear, a spinoff featuring the intergalactic hero himself, is set to release next year. Maybe Josiah Robles can make a trip home to watch it with Mama Robles and create a new Toy Story memory together - yeah, that’d be nice.

More From This Author
Why I’m Kind Of Bummed Out About Loki’s Wednesday Releases On Disney+ television 21h Why I’m Kind Of Bummed Out About Loki’s Wednesday Releases On Disney+ Jessica Rawden
Yes, Us Again’s Creators Also Cry During Every Viewing news 2d Yes, Us Again’s Creators Also Cry During Every Viewing Samantha LaBat
One Funny Toy Story Moment Served As Inspiration For The Loki Writers, And It Totally Makes Sense television 2d One Funny Toy Story Moment Served As Inspiration For The Loki Writers, And It Totally Makes Sense Laura Hurley

Trending Movies

Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 4
The Forever Purge Jul 2, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw 4
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Harry Potter Alum Evanna Lynch Recalls Being Intimidated By Emma Watson And Other Wizarding World Co-Stars TBD Harry Potter Alum Evanna Lynch Recalls Being Intimidated By Emma Watson And Other Wizarding World Co-Stars Rating TBD
Is Jarrod Schulz Done With Storage Wars After Charges Following Domestic Incident With Ex Brandi Passante? TBD Is Jarrod Schulz Done With Storage Wars After Charges Following Domestic Incident With Ex Brandi Passante? Rating TBD
How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck TBD How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Rating TBD
Sounds Like Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Will Turn One Hero Into A Villain TBD Sounds Like Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Will Turn One Hero Into A Villain Rating TBD
Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene In The Upcoming Threequel TBD Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene In The Upcoming Threequel Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information