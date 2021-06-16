With Aquaman 2 Approaching, Amber Heard Shares Another Video Getting Ripped For Mera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is always growing, and a number of highly anticipated projects are either in production or development. Chief among them is James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the first sequel to his acclaimed underwater blockbuster. Amber Heard is expected to reprise her role as Mera, and she recently shared another video getting ripped ahead of filming Aquaman 2.
Amber Heard made her DC debut in Justice League, before having an expanded role as Mera in Aquaman. James Wan is currently developing the sequel Lost Kingdom, and the cast is also preparing to return to set. Heard is getting ready to rock Mera’s signature body suit, and we can see her hard at work exercising in the video below.
That’s one Atlantean that I don’t want to mess with. Aside from her aquatic powers, Mera also looks like she’s got the muscles to support her adventures in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We’ll just have to wait and see what James Wan and company have in store for DC fans.
The above video comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Twitter account, and shows how the 35-year old actress is preparing for Aquaman 2. Many actors have gotten super jacked to play comic book roles, and Heard is no exception in this regard. Considering her costume in the first movie was basically a jumpsuit, you can’t blame Heard for wanting to look her best.
While some comic book actors like Brie Larson have invested in intense home gyms, Amber Heard seems to be using more simple equipment like hand weights. Clearly that’s a process that’s working for the actress. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what sort of action Mera gets into for Aquaman 2.
Amber Heard has been teasing her upcoming appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite some calls for her removal. This comes as a result of her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, especially after Depp was fired from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Heard and her team have denied this, and clearly Aquaman 2 is coming together.
Despite these rumors, Amber Heard recently reprised her role as Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She participated in the limited reshoots for the new Knightmare sequence, while Mera also shocked fans with a new accent and bloody battle with Steppenwolf.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.