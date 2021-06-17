Lord Of The Rings’ Gimli Actor Reveals Gnarly Injuries From Middle Earth

Very rarely does more than one actor get the credit for a specific character. However, depending on the film, multiple hands could have been involved in bringing a role to life. This is especially true when it comes to stand-ins and stunt doubles, who are tasked with recreating an actor’s performance so as to blend seamlessly into the finished product. Lord of the Rings actor Brett Beattie served as both size and stunt double for Gimli (credited to John Rhys-Davies), and he has plenty of battle scars to show for it.