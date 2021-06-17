Why The Rock Could Come Back For Fast And Furious 10, According To Justin Lin

People come and go through the Fast and Furious saga, whether it’s characters on the screen, or filmmakers in the director’s chair. Justin Lin, for example, returns to the franchise after sitting out Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, and he’s making sure that Sung Kang’s thought-deceased racer Han is able to come back to the mix. Knowing that the Fast saga is working its way to a two-part finale that is expected to close off this segment of the story, the ReelBlend podcast wanted to know if The Rock was on the “table,” so to speak, in terms of coming back for the conclusion, and Lin tells us why he thinks that’s possible in the exclusive clip above.