Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Feige’s Cryptic Tease For WandaVision Season 2 Has Me Even More Excited For Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness

Of course, the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will only be a stop on this road only makes the film more exiting. It's not only going to take these characters forward but it will also set up the next steps, and we can only begin to imagine what that will be. Since we're literally dealing with multiverse concepts, basically anything is possible. And this also does leave open the possibility of a WandaVision Season 2. If the story is going to go someplace after Multiverse of Madness there's no reason to assume that a second season Disney+ isn't at least possible.