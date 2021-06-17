news

Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Feige’s Cryptic Tease For WandaVision Season 2 Has Me Even More Excited For Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness

After spending all of 2020 without a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were hungry enough for WandaVision when it debuted on Disney+. However, the show was a fresh and unique story in its own right, loved by many fans simply for being so different that the usual MCU film. While we don't know what the future holds for WandaVision as a series, Marvel chief Kevin Feige is teasing the future of the story, and if nothing else it has me really looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Feige recently appeared at a virtual Paley Dialogue session and he was asked by an audience member if he saw a second season of WandaVision in the cards or if we should expect an evolution of the storyline in different capacities. While he didn't address the first part of the question directly, in his response (via Deadline) he confirmed that an evolution of the story was inevitable. According to Feige...

Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities.

We already knew that Wanda Maximoff would be a major part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film currently in production that is set to debut in March of next year. While we certainly don't have any details on how that will work or what it all means, it all continues to build this film as potentially a huge event for the MCU. In addition to the events of WandaVision being important, we have the Loki series dealing with multiple timelines, and rumors that the new Spider-Man: No Way Home could also deal with multiverse concepts, meaning that a lot could be coming to a head in that movie.

Having said that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won't be an end to the story either. Kevin Feige went on to say that, at least in the case of the story of Wanda Maximoff, that story will continue after Doctor Strange as well. Feige continued...

That’s the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places.

Of course, the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will only be a stop on this road only makes the film more exiting. It's not only going to take these characters forward but it will also set up the next steps, and we can only begin to imagine what that will be. Since we're literally dealing with multiverse concepts, basically anything is possible. And this also does leave open the possibility of a WandaVision Season 2. If the story is going to go someplace after Multiverse of Madness there's no reason to assume that a second season Disney+ isn't at least possible.

