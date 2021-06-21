The Indiana Jones Movies: 10 Cool Secret Easter Eggs To Watch Out For

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Because of everything that makes him such a badass action movie hero, we seem to forget that Indiana Jones is, first and foremost, an archaeologist exploring the world in search of its long lost mysteries. Of course, that lesser appreciated aspect of the character played by Harrison Ford would inspire many to pursue a career in archeology in hopes to find artifacts as fascinating as the Ark of Covenant, the titular sought after item in Raiders of the Lost Ark, or, the “MacGuffin” of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the Holy Grail. I, for one, prefer to conduct my treasure hunts from the privacy of my own home where I can rewatch the Indiana Jones movies - streaming now on Paramount+ - and look for the hidden Easter Eggs and behind-the-scenes secrets that go often unnoticed on a first viewing, such as this interesting tip about into how Indy got his name.