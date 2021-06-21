Greenland Ending: What Kind Of World Is Left For The Garrity Family

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Greenland and its ending.

While the world was dealing with one of the worst public health crises in recorded history, Gerard Butler was trying to save his on-screen family in Greenland from another disaster: a planet-killer comet with a collision course set straight for Earth. And unlike what we experienced in 2020, there was no cure or way to stop the incoming threat in Ric Roman Waugh’s surprisingly successful disaster flick that actually had a lot to say about the way in which humanity deals with such events.

With the news there would be a Greenland 2, I went back and watched its predecessor to get all caught up on how the film’s main characters — the Garrity family — made their way to a fortified bunker to weather the cosmic storm during the Greenland ending. After finishing the epic action thriller I couldn’t stop thinking about what kind of world is going to be left for the Garritys once they depart the bunker and make a new life for themselves in a new world.