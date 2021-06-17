How Matt Reeves' The Batman Affected The Long Halloween's Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following in the footsteps of The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: The Long Halloween, one of the Caped Crusader’s many popular comic book stories, is being adapted across two animated direct-to-video movies, with Part One releasing next week and Part Two coming out in late July. The Long Halloween movies arrive 25 years after the original limited series was first published, but as it turns out, they were originally supposed to come out much earlier. What delayed them? Matt Reeves’ The Batman.