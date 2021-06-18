The Hysterical Note Elizabeth Debicki Received On Her Peter Rabbit 2 Performance

All at once, that joke in the first Peter Rabbit film where Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail argued over who was the eldest in the family makes a lot more sense. Even if the years soften your approach to the role of the firstborn in any family unit, there are going to be moments where it all comes back out. Fast and furious heist action, as well as pretending to be a rabbit in a sparkling water dare fight with your sibling, certainly sound like the conditions that bring Elizabeth Debicki back to that frame of mind.