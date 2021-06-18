news

The Hysterical Note Elizabeth Debicki Received On Her Peter Rabbit 2 Performance

In an improv-heavy environment such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, performance notes are the guide rails that keep everything on the straight and narrow. Sometimes running gags come out of such collaborations, especially when a rude review of James Corden’s voice allows for such inspiration. And then there are other scenarios, like that of Elizabeth Debicki’s performance in Peter Rabbit 2, where it inspires some rather hysterical notes.

Much like James Corden and the rest of the Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway cast, Elizabeth Debicki was given pretty free rein when it came to really getting into her character of Mopsy Rabbit. Continuing her sibling rivalry with Flopsy, voiced by Margot Robbie, the competitive energy between these rabbits in particular feels like a good space to get playful. Though during our press day interview, I did find out that yes, the improv energy was there in force. This led to Debicki recalling the following notes from director Will Gluck:

I probably was just drawing on my own personal experience of being an incredibly bossy big sister. I have two siblings, and I’m so bossy. And Will probably had to be like, ‘Could you just be a little less? It’s a children’s film.’

All at once, that joke in the first Peter Rabbit film where Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail argued over who was the eldest in the family makes a lot more sense. Even if the years soften your approach to the role of the firstborn in any family unit, there are going to be moments where it all comes back out. Fast and furious heist action, as well as pretending to be a rabbit in a sparkling water dare fight with your sibling, certainly sound like the conditions that bring Elizabeth Debicki back to that frame of mind.

Throughout all of the Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway interviews I conducted, there was a huge connective thread that everyone had in common. That singularity came from the cast’s love for co-writer/director Will Gluck’s collaborative energy. Though Elizabeth Debicki was given notes to tone down the bossy nature of Mopsy Rabbit, it was all part of the process that honed the finished product into the delightful family film that all can enjoy. Even with the delay in release, and a couple years removed from the original recording sessions, Debicki easily described the experience as follows:

We made this a little while ago now, but I feel like there were. There were a few little bits and pieces, and that’s part of the joy of working with Will. He’s always interested in how you can make it just slightly funnier, so if you suggest something that may be slightly better, he’ll always jump on it and throw it into the movie.

Between personal touches from the actors and the sharp template set by the original film, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway followed an established formula for success. Just as Will Gluck knows when to draw the line in a stern sibling’s tone, Elizabeth Debicki and the rest of the cast can come in with the fresh ideas that help elevate what’s on the page into something truly cinematic. It’s the stuff that sequels thrive on, and it’s what you can currently see in theaters as a result.

Should you or your family want to partake in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the time is right as it’s just started its theatrical run. That’s only the start of the family-friendly fun you’ll see at the movies, and you can find all of the fun and games on the 2021 release schedule! Just be sure you don’t let the oldest child in your group try to rule the decision making process when it comes to selecting your next adventure.

Up Next

Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again news 24h Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again Mike Reyes
The Rude James Corden Review That Inspired A Very Funny Running Gag In Peter Rabbit 2 news 2d The Rude James Corden Review That Inspired A Very Funny Running Gag In Peter Rabbit 2 Mike Reyes
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Review: The Rabbits Run Away With Another Delightful Children’s Comedy reviews 7d Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Review: The Rabbits Run Away With Another Delightful Children’s Comedy Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 4
In The Heights Jun 11, 2021 In The Heights 10
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Snake Eyes Jul 23, 2021 Snake Eyes Rating TBD
Kaley Cuoco On The Sad Realization The Big Bang Theory Wouldn't Last Forever And Choosing The Flight Attendant As Her Next Job TBD Kaley Cuoco On The Sad Realization The Big Bang Theory Wouldn't Last Forever And Choosing The Flight Attendant As Her Next Job Rating TBD
WWE Hell In A Cell: How To Watch The June 2021 Event Streaming TBD WWE Hell In A Cell: How To Watch The June 2021 Event Streaming Rating TBD
How G.I. Joe Fans Can See Snake Eyes In Theaters Early TBD How G.I. Joe Fans Can See Snake Eyes In Theaters Early Rating TBD
Love, Victor Star Reveals He's Received Death Threats Over The Hulu Series TBD Love, Victor Star Reveals He's Received Death Threats Over The Hulu Series Rating TBD
Pixar’s Luca Director Tells Fans Where To Look For Easter Eggs In The Film TBD Pixar’s Luca Director Tells Fans Where To Look For Easter Eggs In The Film Rating TBD
View More
Privacy Controls