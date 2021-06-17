How G.I. Joe Fans Can See Snake Eyes In Theaters Early

You can head over to Paramount’s YouTube page to watch the rest of these videos, but just so everyone’s caught up to speed, Snake Eyes’ main cast also includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master and Peter Mensah as Blind Master. The Time Traveler’s Wife’s Robert Schwentke directed the feature and Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse all worked on the script. While it remains to be seen how Snake Eyes will be received by critics and the general public, there’s already a follow-up movie in development that will see Henry Golding reprising Snake Eyes, while Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse are writing the script.