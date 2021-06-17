How G.I. Joe Fans Can See Snake Eyes In Theaters Early

It’s been nearly a decade since the G.I. Joe property basked in the cinematic spotlight, but that will soon change with the release of Snake Eyes. Centered on the sword-wielding hero before he joined the G.I. Joe Team, Snake-Eyes will kick off a new era for the G.I. Joe film series, with the movie set to arrive in late July. However, if you’re eager to watch Snake Eyes in theaters early, a special opportunity to do so has been announced.
In association with Comic-Con, Paramount Pictures is screening Snake Eyes in 10 cities across the United States and Canada on Wednesday, July 21, two days before its wide release. If you live in, or are close to, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Miami, San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Vancouver, you’ll be able to partake in one of these fan screenings, with specific details on how to reserve a spot to be revealed at a later date over at @snakeeyesmovie.
These Snake Eyes fan screenings will tie in with the movie’s virtual panel for Comic-Con @ Home, as like last year, the in-person San Diego Comic-Con festivities have been cancelled for 2021. The panel will also be released on July 21. Oh, and for those of you who liked what you saw from the Snake Eyes teaser trailer last month, a new trailer will premiere next Monday, June 21.
In case all these Snake Eyes goodies aren’t enough for you today, there’s a cherry on top of the proverbial sundae. Paramount Pictures has released an assortment of Snakes Eyes “Comic Book Piece” videos highlighting the prequel’s main characters. Let’s start with the one highlighting the title hero, played by Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding.
Now let’s take a look at Samara Weaving’s character, Scarlett, another fan-favorite from the G.I. Joe mythology.
You can head over to Paramount’s YouTube page to watch the rest of these videos, but just so everyone’s caught up to speed, Snake Eyes’ main cast also includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master and Peter Mensah as Blind Master. The Time Traveler’s Wife’s Robert Schwentke directed the feature and Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse all worked on the script. While it remains to be seen how Snake Eyes will be received by critics and the general public, there’s already a follow-up movie in development that will see Henry Golding reprising Snake Eyes, while Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse are writing the script.
If you’re unable to make it to one of the Snake Eyes fan screenings on July 21, as already noted, it’ll open in theaters everywhere on July 23. If you’re curious about other movies coming out later in the year, look through our 2021 release schedule.