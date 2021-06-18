news

Zack Snyder Has A NSFW Response To The Batman Debate About Oral Sex

Ben Affleck's Batman promo image

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's name has become synonymous with the DC Extended Universe, after kickstarting the property with projects like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His version of Justice League also finally arrived on streaming this year, revealing his four-hour vision for the blockbuster. There's currently an online debate about whether or not Batman perform oral sex on his partners, and Snyder has weighed in with a hilarious NSFW response.

The debate about Batman's sex practices (lol) came after it was revealed that the studio cut a scene from the Harley Quinn animated series where the Dark Knight was reportedly going to perform oral sex on Catwoman. This quickly broke the internet, and became fodder for countless memes. Zack Snyder got into on the discourse, putting his two cents in to the Twittersphere with:

Well, that's one way of putting it. It looks like Batman is a generous lover in Zack Snyder's version of the DC timeline. So while posting a graphic image from the comics of Batman and Catwoman together, his caption simply reads "canon."  We'll just have to see if Warner Bros. responds to this claim, while it inevitably goes viral on Twitter.

News about the studio's feel about Batman's  sexuality came from Harley Quinn executive producer Justin Halpern. He claimed that a scene featuring Batman going down on Catwoman was meant to be in the adult cartoon series, before the studio stepped in. Because while that show isn't intended for children, the powers that be were reportedly worried about how toy sales might be adversely effected by Gotham's Protector performing oral sex on the small screen. And just like that, the great Batman sex debate was born. Now we know exactly where Zack Snyder weights in on the subject.

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc television 19h Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc Nick Venable
Zack Snyder Thanks Fans As Justice League Crushes In Home Entertainment Ahead Of US Release news 20h Zack Snyder Thanks Fans As Justice League Crushes In Home Entertainment Ahead Of US Release Corey Chichizola
TNT Won't Let Charles Barkley Make Fun Of The Big Women In San Antonio Anymore television 1d TNT Won't Let Charles Barkley Make Fun Of The Big Women In San Antonio Anymore Mick Joest

Trending Movies

The Forever Purge Jul 2, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
In The Heights Jun 11, 2021 In The Heights 10
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Matrix 4 Dec 22, 2021 The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
Will The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel Retire From Dom After The 11th Movie? Here’s What He Said TBD Will The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel Retire From Dom After The 11th Movie? Here’s What He Said Rating TBD
Greenland 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About Gerard Butler’s Greenland: Migration TBD Greenland 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About Gerard Butler’s Greenland: Migration Rating TBD
Luca Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Pixar Actors Before TBD Luca Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Pixar Actors Before Rating TBD
Stephen King's Lisey's Story: 7 Differences Between The Book And The Show After Episode 4 TBD Stephen King's Lisey's Story: 7 Differences Between The Book And The Show After Episode 4 Rating TBD
Legacies Just Brought An Unexpected Character Back, But Why? TBD Legacies Just Brought An Unexpected Character Back, But Why? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information