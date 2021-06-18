Zack Snyder Has A NSFW Response To The Batman Debate About Oral Sex

Well, that's one way of putting it. It looks like Batman is a generous lover in Zack Snyder's version of the DC timeline. So while posting a graphic image from the comics of Batman and Catwoman together, his caption simply reads "canon." We'll just have to see if Warner Bros. responds to this claim, while it inevitably goes viral on Twitter.

News about the studio's feel about Batman's sexuality came from Harley Quinn executive producer Justin Halpern. He claimed that a scene featuring Batman going down on Catwoman was meant to be in the adult cartoon series, before the studio stepped in. Because while that show isn't intended for children, the powers that be were reportedly worried about how toy sales might be adversely effected by Gotham's Protector performing oral sex on the small screen. And just like that, the great Batman sex debate was born. Now we know exactly where Zack Snyder weights in on the subject.