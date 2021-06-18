New Dune Image Reveals Glimpse At Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, And More

The resurgence of movie theaters seemed to come into conflict with Warner Brother’s announcement that movies like Dune would be going to streaming, which caused Dune’s director and many other filmmakers to object to the strategy. It seems the studio has reflected on its announcement and has cleared up the matter. With the box office numbers of some of the biggest movies of the year showing good returns, Dune is poised to make a big splash as it will come when even more people are trying to go to the movies.