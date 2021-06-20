Disneyland's Avengers Campus Should Be The Blueprint For Future Theme Park Lands

Characters Bring Avengers Campus To Life

Characters at theme parks have always been an attraction unto themselves. Most of the time their job is to simply stand in one place and greet one guest after another. These days, things are working a bit differently. Characters have still been part of theme parks, but in the era of social distancing, they're out there doing their own thing, maybe just walking down the promenade, not unlike you. However, at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, this was always how it worked. Because the land was designed to feel like a planet in the Star Wars universe, Rey and Chewbacca weren't there to simply take photos, (though they're happy to do so); they're wandering around the land because they are part of it.