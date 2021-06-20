Black Widow’s David Harbour Wants Captain America And Red Guardian To Face Off In A Movie, Already Has An Idea

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Light spoilers for Black Widow lie ahead.

It’s been a long wait, but Marvel Studios’ Black Widow will finally grace both the big and small screens next month. The long-awaited solo film is set to thrust Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff into the spotlight, giving fans a better understanding of where the deadly Avenger comes from. Along the way, audiences will also be introduced to a host of new characters, including David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian. We may not know everything about the imposing character, but it’s more than apparent that he has a problem with former Captain America Steve Rogers. And Harbour has an idea that would see the two face off in a movie.