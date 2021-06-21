Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes Trailer Has Way More G.I. Joe Connections

If you’re going to reboot a property like the G.I. Joe mythos, you need to pick the right way in. As if announcing Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding in the lead role wasn’t enough of a best foot forward for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a new trailer has arrived with even more hints that this fresh chapter is looking mighty fine. Not only do we see more of Golding in action as the titular assassin, but we also see the universe of Hasbro’s iconic toy line starting to shape up through some familiar connections and fresh visuals.
Thanks to a new trailer dropped by Paramount today, the world can now see a little more of what the Snake Eyes origin story has to offer. And if you weren’t counting on explosions, dazzling martial arts with swordplay, and shadowy organizations looking to destabilize world order, well welcome to the world of G.I. Joe. And what a dangerous, exciting and unpredictable world it is.
Part of that world is the people that are in it, and director Robert Schwentke’s Snake Eyes is all about showing us the players that make up both sides of the coin. In addition to Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes, we also see his future G.I. Joe teammate, Scarlet, for the first time, played by Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving. But as anyone with even a passing familiarity with G.I. Joe will tell you, you can’t have the Joes without Cobra.
While the clandestine body of evil agents is mentioned as if they’re still pretty hidden in Snake Eyes, we aren’t shielded from seeing two of their operatives. From the beginning of this new look, we’re already introduced to Andrew Koji’s Tommy, the man who will become the Cobra operative known as Storm Shadow. However, we’re also treated to our first look at the infamous Baroness, played by Úrsula Corberó, who many will know from the Netflix drama Money Heist.
Both sides are preparing for war in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and not only will sides have to be taken, but weapons will need to be carefully chosen. From the looks of things, Henry Golding has definitely made his choices, and the results are going to be something to truly look forward to. Though now that Cobra’s been officially invoked, we’re really anxious to see who else he’ll be facing off against from this dastardly band of terrorists.
Snake Eyes opens in theaters on July 23rd, so you’ll need to find some other exciting adventures to watch in the meantime. Head over to our 2021 release schedule, and take a look at the competition. Much like Snake Eyes, or any other G.I. Joe player, it’s always wise to keep in mind that knowing is half the battle.