Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes Trailer Has Way More G.I. Joe Connections

If you’re going to reboot a property like the G.I. Joe mythos, you need to pick the right way in. As if announcing Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding in the lead role wasn’t enough of a best foot forward for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a new trailer has arrived with even more hints that this fresh chapter is looking mighty fine. Not only do we see more of Golding in action as the titular assassin, but we also see the universe of Hasbro’s iconic toy line starting to shape up through some familiar connections and fresh visuals.