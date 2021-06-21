Tyrese Gibson Says He And Ludacris Have A Big Idea For Where Fast And Furious 10 Should Go

As cool as it would be to see the Fast family racing through the beautiful landscape of South Africa, wherever they go in Fast and Furious 10 is bound to be pretty epic. That is, if they can top F9 (which critics are saying could be difficult)! The latest in the Fast Saga, F9, has been crushing the box office in other parts of the world but, here in the US, you'll finally be able to check it out when it officially roars into theaters this Friday, June 25.