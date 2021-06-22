5 Action-Heavy Franchises That Should Become As Outlandish As The Fast And Furious Movies

Predator

The Predator franchise was on the right track when it started to beef with the Alien franchise, but someone along the way decided to ditch that angle and take things slightly serious again with Predators. While that effort did net the franchise its first "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes since the original movie, the series went right back to bad when The Predator was made eight years later. In fairness, some would argue that The Predator was plenty outlandish, though I'm sure few would say it was in the way that Fast and Furious is.