As F9 Prepares To Head To Space, Tyrese Gibson Is Introducing Fans To The Car That Will Get Them There

You’ll have to see F9 on the big screen to learn the reason why Roman and Tej need to travel to outer space in a Pontiac Fiero, but we have Tokyo Drift alum Earl Hu, reprised by Jason Tobin, for turning the car into a space vessel. While I doubt the Fiero will make it to the moon, now that outer space is accessible territory in the Fast and Furious franchise, it feels like the sky’s the limit on what can be tackled next. Could time travel be brought in? Will dinosaurs start running around? With two more movies left in the main film series, plus Hobbs & Shaw 2 and other potential spinoffs on the way, I can’t wait to see how this universe keeps finding new ways to break the rules of reality.