Tiffany Haddish Lost 50 Lbs. Now, She’s Rocking New Bikini Pics And Talking How She Lost The Weight

It’s worth noting that Haddish has also been super open about her weight loss journey, what she weighed when she started (around 182 lbs) and the journey she’s gone through to get in shape. The reason she’s been so candid? Tiffany Haddish previously explained that by being open about how she dropped the weight and how she’s feeling now that, “Maybe that inspires some other people to get their shit together.” It’s certainly inspiring me.

Next up you can catch Tiffany Haddish in a pair of movies, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Card Counter, both currently in post-production. We'll keep you updated as she adds more to her busy workload.