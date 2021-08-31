Star Wars Or Marvel? Elijah Wood Would Definitely Pick Starring In One Over The Other

Elijah Wood is already the star of one of the biggest movie franchises in history. For most of the 2000s the Lord of the Rings was the major film franchise that every studio wanted to be. Today, that honor goes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the original blockbuster franchise, Star Wars has been building its own successful film universe as well. Elijah Wood is clearly a fan of both, but if he were to choose which universe to become a part of, he is on team Star Wars.

Elijah Wood hasn't been part of a major film franchise for many years but he tells ET that he had so much fun making The Lord of the Rings that he never wanted it to end. It sounds like if he had the chance to join a modern franchise, he'd be up for it, and he'd be interested in joining the MCU or the galaxy, far, far away. But as somebody who grew up on Star Wars, he'd pick that one first. Wood explains...

I haven't had a chance to play in a giant sandbox in a while…Star Wars gets precedent because I'm a huge Star Wars fan. So more of that, certainly in the live-action sphere, would be awesome. But working on a Marvel film, I mean, there's obviously a whole conversation that happens certainly in film Twitter about sort of the cinematic relevance of Marvel. Is it cinema? All this sort of shit. And whether you like superhero movies or not, they are inherently fun. And those movies are extremely well made. I think getting to play again in that universe's sandbox would be a blast. It'd be totally awesome, because it's at such an insane scale.

Elijah Wood probably echoes the feelings of many. Regardless of what one thinks of the modern Star Wars projects, there are millions who grew up with the original trilogy, or even the prequels, that remember them quite fondly. Many of them would probably jump at the chance to become part of Star Wars in any way. Many of those who have been creating the new movies and Disney+ series clearly feel the same way.

While Elijah Wood might pick Star Wars over Marvel, he'd clearly be interested in doing either, or possibly both, if the opportunity presented itself. He says himself that he doesn't worry much about the question of whether or not those sorts of movies are "cinema." He thinks they're fun, and that's a good enough reason for him to join such a project.

And as we continue to see both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars galaxy expand, the fact is that the chances of seeing Elijah Wood there only increase. He's a great actor and fans would love to see him join another big franchise.