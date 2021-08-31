Black Panther 2 Set Photo Reveals Wakandan Fashion For Beloved Characters

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with a bang thanks to shows on Disney+, as well as the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. There are a number of highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line, including Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And a new set photo reveals some killer Wakandan fashion for beloved characters.

There are countless questions about the contents of Black Panther 2, especially once production for the blockbuster finally started up. Fans have been capturing videos and photos from the set, including some wild car chases. And the latest of these revealed Okoye and Shuri in some killer new looks.

The set photos in question are over on Twitter, and show Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright filming outdoors. After the pair of actresses arrived in black cloaks to hide their identities, they eventually revealed some killer new costumes. Okoye is shown in a red jumpsuit and sleek black blazer, which is a first for the Wakandan general. As for Shuri, she’s seen in a purple ensemble that is seemingly a reference to the Black Panther suit she constructed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks like it’s going to be super stylish, which is exactly what was brought to the original movie. In fact, Ryan Coogler’s original movie won an Academy Award for both costume design and production design. We’ll just have to wait and see how the titular country is expanded in the Black Panther sequel.

These images presumably came from before actress Letitia Wright suffered an injury on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was briefly hospitalized after being hurt while filming a stunt. Fans are eager to see how Shuri will be utilized in the upcoming sequel, especially in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death.

After Chadwick Boseman passed away last summer, Ryan Coogler was tasked with pivoting the narrative of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without its title character. Coogler has gone on record saying it was the most difficult professional task of his life, while the cast has been open about their own mourning process. Fans are eager to see who will take on the mantle of the Black Panther, and rule Wakanda in the process. Shuri is one of the most popular choices by fans, alongside favorites like Okoye and M’Baku.

The title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seemingly hints at the way Ryan Coogler is aiming to honor Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming sequel. The specifics of how that’ll be done remain a mystery to the public, but the cast and crew have been praising Coogler’s vision.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.