Oscar Isaac Praises Dune As ‘Masterpiece’, And I Need To See It ASAP

Ever since it was announced that Denis Villeneuve, the Academy Award-nominated director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, would be helming the upcoming film reboot of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, fans have been eagerly awaiting what is sure to be an epic adventure. With several previous existing adaptations of the novel, there’s a lot of pressure on this new Dune to raise the bar. However, according to one of the movie’s stars, Oscar Isaac, fans are in for nothing short of a career-defining film for Villeneuve.

Oscar Isaac recently sat down with Reelblend cohost Kevin McCarthy to promote Dune. In their conversation, the Star Wars alum shared his appreciation for Denis Villeneuve casting him. Isaac also revealed that he’d already seen the completed version of Dune - and it basically knocked his socks off. He said:

I left with just so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a cinematic achievement. I think it's unlike anything that's ever come before it. I think it's a masterpiece.

Needless to say that’s pretty high praise. Sure, Oscar Isaac might be a bit biased considering his role in the film, but "masterpiece" isn’t the kind of word people just throw around. And Isaac knows a good film when he sees one - he’s been in quite a few of them. Plus, he’s not the only member of the Dune team to call the film a masterpiece. David Dastmalchian, who most recently appeared as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and will play Piter De Vries in Dune, called the movie “nothing short of a masterpiece.” Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck, shares the sentiment as well; the seasoned actor referred to Dune as a “cinematic masterpiece.”

With three of Dune’s stars calling it a masterpiece, it’s only reasonable to assume that the movie will blow everyone’s minds. In addition to Oscar Isaac, David Dastmalchian, and Josh Brolin, Dune will also star Timothee Chalamet (Little Women, Call Me By Your Name) as Paul Atreides, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible, Reminiscence) as Lady Jessica, Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia!, Andor) as Vladimir Harkonnen and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as Duncan Idaho, to name just a few.

With all of this hype, it’s going to be hard to wait until October 22, the date Dune is finally scheduled to simultaneously hit theaters and HBO Max (should you choose the latter option, make sure you're subscribed to the streaming service). Until then, it might be time to catch up with David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune starring Kyle MacLachlan, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.